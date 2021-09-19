Israeli Agents Kill Iran Nuclear Scientist With AI-Assisted Remote Sniper Rifle

Israeli agents last year killed Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, with an artificial intelligence-assisted sniper machine gun.

According to a New York Times report published Sunday, Fakhrizadeh was killed on Nov. 27 due to significant security protocol breaches.

Fakhrizadeh was reportedly one of Iran's top nuclear scientists and had been a target of the Israeli government for more than a decade.

"Fakhrizadeh...remember that name," former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a 2018 news conference.

Israeli agents carried out the assassination after then-President-elect Joe Biden promised a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Israel feared the Biden administration would oppose the measure as it could hamper the administration's efforts to negotiate with Iran.

Since 2007, Israel has carried out five assassinations of Fakhrizadeh's colleagues.