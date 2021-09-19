×
Tags: israel | iran | nuclear | scientist

Israeli Agents Kill Iran Nuclear Scientist With AI-Assisted Remote Sniper Rifle

Israeli Agents Kill Iran Nuclear Scientist With AI-Assisted Remote Sniper Rifle
A billboard carries a portrait of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist linked to the country's nuclear program who was killed by unknown assailants in 2020. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Sunday, 19 September 2021 07:42 PM

Israeli agents last year killed Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, with an artificial intelligence-assisted sniper machine gun.

According to a New York Times report published Sunday, Fakhrizadeh was killed on Nov. 27 due to significant security protocol breaches.

Fakhrizadeh was reportedly one of Iran's top nuclear scientists and had been a target of the Israeli government for more than a decade.

"Fakhrizadeh...remember that name," former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a 2018 news conference.

Israeli agents carried out the assassination after then-President-elect Joe Biden promised a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. Israel feared the Biden administration would oppose the measure as it could hamper the administration's efforts to negotiate with Iran.

Since 2007, Israel has carried out five assassinations of Fakhrizadeh's colleagues.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Israeli agents last year killed Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, with an artificial intelligence-assisted sniper machine gun.
israel, iran, nuclear, scientist
Sunday, 19 September 2021 07:42 PM
