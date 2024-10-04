Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Israel to 'Directly' Strike Iran

Israel will soon carry out "a hit on Iran itself directly" in retaliation for the repeated missile attacks by Iran earlier this week, Tony Shaffer, former U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, told Newsmax on Friday.

The conflict between Israel and Iran "escalates because the Israelis now have been hit twice," Shaffer told "Wake Up America."

"Back in April they were hit again by the Iranians. They kind of took it on the chin and walked away from that, and the Biden administration encouraged that," he said.

"The Biden administration is still encouraging the Israelis to not retaliate, but that's not going to happen this time."

Israel's response "is already in motion, it's just it's not that visible," according to Shaffer.

He said Israel is currently conducting "intelligence and military reconnaissance" on various targets in Iran.

Israel will carry out "a hit on Iran itself directly," having previously "gone after the proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and then the Houthis down in Yemen," Shaffer predicted.

"This is going to be direct, and I think it's going to be focused on two primary internal activities in Iran," the first being the country's nuclear program and the second being the country's leadership.

Shaffer said Israel has "been able to go after leadership in Hezbollah and Hamas both, and I think the Iranians now are going to face some direct consequences, much like President Trump assassinating [Iranian general Qasem] Soleimani back in January of 2020."

"The Israelis are going to do something similar now," Shaffer said, concluding Iran's leaders "know it and they're dreading it."

