WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tony shaffer | blaine holt | cease-fire | biden admin

Shaffer, Holt to Newsmax: Cease-Fire Pact a Biden Admin Mirage

By    |   Friday, 16 August 2024 08:24 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that there is no cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, only the appearance of one, because the Biden administration neglected to get buy-in from two key sides: Israel and Hamas.

And further, that buy-in is not coming, he said. 

Shaffer joined retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt on "The Chris Salcedo Show" to discuss Friday's proclamation by President Joe Biden that the sides are "closer than we have ever been" to a truce in Gaza.

"So if this was an agreement between Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, we'd be done," Shaffer said. "They've all agreed. But, apparently, who is missing? Hamas and the Israelis. And they're both, like, not really on board ... so when Biden says, Oh, we're getting closer, I don't know who he's really talking about.

"The Israelis are not prepared to accept this indefinite, permanent cease-fire; Hamas is not willing to give up their last measure of leverage, which is the hostages."

The White House announced Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this weekend to advance the latest proposal, a move Shaffer dismissed.

"So I see Tony Blinken and this administration doing what they do very well: vacillating," Shaffer said, "and the vacillation is all about trying to create the appearance ... of progress while nothing is going to be done.

"Let me go on record here: There's going to be no cease-fire next week. Just saying."

Holt added that there's no incentive for Israel; it's close to achieving its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

"They're getting to the end of the line — Hamas is — militarily. So why would Israel give that up at the end?

"There's two brigades left; we're talking about 2,000 fighters. And as they start to take them down, they're going to get to where those hostages are anyway."

He added: "Tony and I have always said this is going to come down to a rescue operation. If — if — [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu were to capitulate and give in to the terms that Blinken and [national security adviser Jake] Sullivan structured at the table, knowing that they've got a lot of Iran in their bias, that government would be over in five seconds.

Holt said: "Hezbollah just announced about an hour ago that they're going to strike Israel regardless of how these negotiations go.

"So none of the belligerents are paying attention to Washington, D.C. That's the common denominator."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that there is no cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, only the appearance of one, because the Biden administration neglected to get buy-in from two key sides: Israel and Hamas.
tony shaffer, blaine holt, cease-fire, biden admin
466
2024-24-16
Friday, 16 August 2024 08:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved