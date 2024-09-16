Shaffer, Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump Could Expand Abraham Accords

Former President Donald Trump could "start putting the Middle East back on a positive track" if reelected by working to expand the Abraham Accords, two of his former staffers told Newsmax on Monday.

Meanhile, Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa this week introduced a bill focused on "deepening the historic partnerships created through the Abraham Accords four years ago today," according to Ernst.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, a former adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Newsmax that the Abraham Accords are "the only thing" keeping the Middle East in "a cohesive state."

Shaffer said on "Wake Up America" that the accords were supposed to lead to a series of "economic and commercial linkages, which would be led by these outreaches and treaties."

He added, "The idea here was to create a cohesive bond between those nations seeking commerce and peace … a permanent, enduring relationship, which also resulted in military cohesiveness."

Shaffer said if reelected, Trump could immediately "start putting the Middle East back on a positive track" by "being able to put together organizations which will counter the Iranian influence in the region and … actually bring these nations together in a positive way to create a permanent peace."

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff to the National Security Council in the Trump administration, added that the accords were "a revolutionary agreement that stemmed from a revolutionary president, something the foreign policy establishment didn't think would work, didn't think it would happen."

He added that the agreement "survived the hostility of the Biden administration, it has survived the Israel-Hamas war, and I think it will be expanded under Trump if he gets a second presidency, probably adding Saudi Arabia," which he said "could be the domino that will bring many states into this accord. So I'm very hopeful."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com