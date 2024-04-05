×
Tags: israel | iran | syria | ric grenell

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Support Israel Before Iran Attacks

By    |   Friday, 05 April 2024 09:52 PM EDT

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that if intelligence reports of an imminent Iranian strike against Israel are correct, "the United States better be prepared to support Israel and do something before there's an attack."

Iran alleged that on Monday, Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Syria, killing Iranian Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahed and six other members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Grenell noted that because Russia controls much of Syria and has worked closely with the Israelis in the past, he believes Israel alerted Russia of its plans prior to the attack on Syria.

"I don't believe that the Israelis did this blindly, Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "So the bigger question is, Did they tip off the Americans as well, and were we prepared in any way?"

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

