Israel on High Alert as Iran Retaliation Imminent, WWIII Possible

Israel's War Cabinet convened amid escalating tensions with Iran following a deadly strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria. Iran's vow of retaliation has put the region on edge, raising fears of a broader conflict, the U.S. Sun reported.

The Cabinet met to address the looming threat of an "imminent" attack, following Iran's pledge to avenge the strike that claimed the lives of several top commanders. The attack, allegedly carried out by Israeli F-35 fighter jets, reduced the Iranian consulate building in Damascus to rubble, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, including seven senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iran swiftly pointed fingers at Israel, with President Ebrahim Raisi condemning the strike as a "cowardly crime" and vowing that it "will not go unanswered." Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reinforced Iran's stance, promising retaliation to "defeat the Zionist regime."

In response to Iran's threats, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held urgent meetings with security officials, expressing concerns over potential attacks on Israeli territory or abroad. Israel has bolstered its air defenses and called up reservists in anticipation of Iranian retaliation.

Among those killed in the consulate attack was Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, leader of the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria. Iran's proxy, Hezbollah, warned of repercussions, stating that the "crime will certainly not pass without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge."

The escalating tensions come amid ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Iranian proxies. Hezbollah has intensified cross-border attacks, while Yemen's Houthi rebels have disrupted significant shipping routes. Experts warn that Iran may resort to direct missile strikes on Israel, risking a broader conflict.

Former Israel Defense Forces Intelligence head Amos Yadlin expressed concerns that Iran could directly target Israel, potentially igniting a global war. Defense expert Alan Mendoza cautioned that Iran might replicate past attacks or resort to global terrorism against Israeli or Jewish targets.

Meanwhile, Israel has taken steps to ease humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Israeli spokesperson Tal Heinrich told Newsmax on Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the Israeli Cabinet "want[s] to better the aid-distribution mechanism, humanitarian aid, even though it's not Israel's responsibility. But we want to see a smoother mechanism there; and we decided to open the maritime ports in Ashdod for more humanitarian aid to flow in and also the Erez crossing, which is a border crossing in the northern part of Gaza Strip, the pedestrian crossing so that more aid could be inspected and funneled in."