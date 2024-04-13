Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: 'Can't Put Out 80 Percent of the Fire,' Israel Must Move on Rafah

Those calling for Israel to hold off going into Gaza are asking for Israel to surrender to terrorists that seek the destruction and death of the Israeli state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokeswoman Tal Heinrich warned Saturday morning on Newsmax.

"Anyone who says we shouldn't go in there is basically telling us: 'Lose the war; you can live with another Hamas rule'; because they will regroup, rearm, and attack us again – that's how it works," Heinrich told host Tom Basile on "America Right Now."

"One of our ministers said you can't put out 80% of the fire, leave another 20%, and hope for the best. The fire will spread.

"So we have to operate in Rafah. This is where you know this border city from which much of the terror infrastructure and ammunition has funneled into Gaza over the years.

"We cannot allow this to happen again."

Some worldwide, and even the Biden administration, have warned Israel about going into Rafah amid Hamas' desperate attempt to salvage its final hideout in Gaza, while keeping what had been estimated to be 100 or more remaining Oct. 7 hostages from Israel – many of which are potentially already killed by Hamas.

"So, in Rafah, the southern city that borders Egypt in Gaza, you see we still have four operational Hamas battalions," she told Basile. "We're not going to leave them there untouched, because we have decided as a nation that we're not going to live next to a terrorist enclave anymore.

"We will not suffer another Oct. 7 attack, nor will we suffer 16 more years of missiles raining on our communities. That's not an option.

"We will act in rough because it's a necessity to keep the security of the citizens of Israel."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com