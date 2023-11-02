Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Plays Both Sides on Israel, Angers All

President Joe Biden has tried to play both sides of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, angering both Jewish and Arab Americans in the process, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., tells Newsmax.

"He's making everyone on both sides angry and seeing support drop amongst Arab Americans, and you're seeing it dropped amongst Jewish Americans because one day he'll absolutely validate Israel's right to defend itself, and then the next day, he'll stand next to [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu in his capital and lecture him about human rights and lecture him about the laws of warfare, which is completely unwarranted," Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

There is no moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas, Waltz told guest host Lara Trump. "Hamas is a terrorist organization who raped, killed, and beheaded innocent Israeli civilians. Israel, of course, is defending themselves."

Housing military activity in a school, a mosque, and a hospital, as Hamas has been shown to do, is in and of itself a war crime, the congressman noted. "Hamas has committed a war crime just by the act of using human shields, and we also apparently have to remind the Biden administration and the left there is a tremendous difference in deliberately targeting, torturing, and massacring civilians, and civilians being killed as part of collateral damage in warfare."

