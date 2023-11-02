Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Biden Call for Israel 'Pause' Bow to Iran

By calling for a pause in Israel's war against Hamas terrorists, President Joe Biden is showing that his administration continues to align with Iran and Islamic jihadists, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday.

Israel began a ground operation into the Gaza Strip last week to root out terrorists and rescue hostages taken during Iran-backed Hamas' attack Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis. During a campaign event in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, Biden said there should be a pause to "give time to get the prisoners out."

"What you have here is absolute sympathists from the top right on down for Iran," Holt told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" and guest host Lidia Curanaj. "It started this way in the Obama administration, and it's now really coming to a head.

"This administration has flooded Iran with billions and billions of dollars. It took them a week and a half just to get their arms around the fact that Hamas was linked to Iran, where they had even admitted that honestly."

Holt called out Vice President Kamala Harris for announcing Thursday the administration's push for a national strategy to fight Islamophobia while the world is amid an outbreak of antisemitic attacks. Holt also brought up Robert Malley, a former special envoy to Iran who is now on leave after the suspension of his security clearance for reportedly mishandling classified documents.

"For the vice president today to sit there and talk about Islamophobia when we see Stars of David being spray-painted on the dwellings of Jews in Europe and potentially here in the United States, it really tells the story about who's co-opted and who has been infiltrated.

"It gets back to the Townhall article in September when they wrote about Robert Malley and others that are in this administration that are basically agents for Iran."

