Rep. Grothman to Newsmax TV: Whistleblowers at Risk to Expose Deep State

There certainly is a "deep state" within the Department of Justice and the IRS whistleblowers who came forward in the Hunter Biden case are putting their lives at risk to expose it, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., said on Newsmax.

"Well there certainly is a deep state and it was very frustrating for our whistleblowers and let me tell you our whistleblowers are really putting everything on the line to come out here," Grothman said Thursday during an appearance on "National Report."

"They are both well accomplished, years in the IRS, very great employees and they're putting all that at risk, so the American public knows how crooked … the Justice Department is."

The two whistleblowers testified publicly for the first time Wednesday, claiming there was a pattern of "slow-walking investigative steps" into Hunter Biden.

One of Gary Shapley's most detailed claims was that U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware, the federal prosecutor who led the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, asked for special counsel status in order to bring the tax cases against Hunter Biden in jurisdictions outside Delaware, including the District of Columbia and California, but was denied.

The second IRS whistleblower, Joseph Ziegler, described his frustrations with the way the case was handled, dating to the Trump administration under Attorney General William Barr. The tax agency employee said he started the investigation into Hunter Biden in 2015 and began to delve deeply into the now 53-year-old's life and finances.

Grothman said both were "blocked again and again on the gravity of the charges that were supposed to be put out there as well as the ability of them to investigate what was going on.

"As late as December of 2020 when President Trump was still president, they had what they call a day of action. They were planning on interviewing 12 people, the Justice Department tipped off the Biden transition team. They wound up only being able to interview one of those 12 people, so it's a very scary thing."

"And like I said, not just the two levels of justice, but even more favoring Joe Biden and his son, and of course during most of this we knew that Joe Biden was going to be running for president," he added. "So, you're kind of putting your thumb on the scale as to who the next president is going to be."

Hunter Biden last month agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to his filing of federal income taxes and a felony on a gun charge.

