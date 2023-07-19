Rep. Greene to Newsmax: DOJ Refusing to Prosecute Hunter Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax that the Department of Justice is refusing to prosecute Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.

Appearing Wednesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Republican lawmaker said that IRS whistleblowers have shed new light on the department's political weaponization.

"This investigation did not start recently. It actually started in November 2018," Greene said of the DOJ probe into Hunter Biden. "These IRS whistleblowers are so brave and courageous. They're trying to bring forth the truth for the American people.

"They told us on the Ways and Means Committee, and they've also told us today, that Hunter Biden was paying for prostitutes through his law firm Owasco ... and then he was writing it off. Writing off business expenses [for] prostitute payments," she added.

Greene was referencing a hearing earlier Wednesday featuring IRS employees Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who accused the department of slow-walking their investigation into Hunter Biden.

"It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by officials as well as other U.S. attorneys," Ziegler said.

According to Greene, suspicious activity reports flagged by the IRS and highlighted by the whistleblowers call into question whether Hunter Biden was engaged in human trafficking across state lines.

Hunter Biden bought a woman a "plane ticket, and she traveled from California to Washington, D.C. ... she was here barely 24 hours, and then she was sent back. And that was for prostitution," Greene claimed.

"So this is shocking," she concluded.

