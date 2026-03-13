Burgum to Newsmax: US Energy Strength Crucial as War Raises Oil Prices

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Friday the United States is better positioned to handle rising oil prices caused by the war with Iran because of President Donald Trump's push for domestic energy production.

On "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE," Burgum said the administration's "energy dominance" strategy has strengthened the country's ability to weather global supply shocks as oil markets react to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Global crude prices have surged above $100 per barrel as fighting in the region disrupts energy infrastructure and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that normally carries about 20% of the world's oil supply.

Burgum said the U.S. would face far greater economic pressure if domestic production had remained constrained.

"We're so fortunate to have President Trump, the energy dominance president, who understands this," Burgum said.

He argued that previous policies sought to limit U.S. energy production and exports, leaving the country more vulnerable to geopolitical shocks like the current war with Iran.

"Trying to shut down our ability to both produce here and export to our friends and allies," Burgum said.

Burgum said Trump's policies reversing those efforts have helped reduce energy costs domestically and strengthened national security during the current crisis.

"And President Trump turned that around completely," Burgum said. "We would be in such a world of hurt right now without President Trump's leadership and without his policies around energy dominance."

Energy markets have been volatile since the conflict began, with analysts warning that the disruption could trigger a prolonged energy crisis if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains restricted.

Burgum said lower energy prices earlier in the administration had effectively acted as a financial benefit for Americans.

"We've lowered the price of energy for all Americans," Burgum said, adding that the drop in costs amounted to "like a $1 trillion tax break" compared with prices under the previous administration.

He also framed energy policy as central to national security during geopolitical conflicts.

"Energy security, national security, and our economic prosperity are all linked," Burgum said.

Burgum warned that global instability could allow hostile actors to manipulate energy markets if the United States does not maintain strong production capacity.

"We also have a president who is willing to do what other presidents haven't been able to do, which is to take action," Burgum said. "So you don't have a terrorist group that's willing to shoot 40,000 of their own people take control of the global economy."

The conflict with Iran has already pushed U.S. gasoline prices higher and raised concerns about inflation and global economic growth as energy markets react to the supply disruption.

When pressed on why the U.S. shouldn't stop exporting and just provide for Americans temporarily until the Iran war is over, Burgum responded: "That is one way to think about it.

"But if we were to stop selling energy to our friends and allies around the world, I mean, that would definitely lead to a global economic collapse."

"And that would be a bad thing because the United States, we prosper when we can, when other countries can buy our exports, and we prosper when they're making investments in our country to help improve our economy," he added.

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