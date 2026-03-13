European Leaders Slam Easing of Russian Oil Sanctions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday sharply criticized the Trump administration's decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian oil, warning the move could allow Moscow to replenish funds for its war in Ukraine, reports Politico.

Speaking alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Norway, Merz said the policy shift risked strengthening the Kremlin at a time when Western allies have sought to restrict Russia's ability to finance its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We think that's wrong," Merz said.

"There is currently a price problem, but not a supply problem. And in that regard, I would like to know what other factors led the U.S. government to make this decision."

Merz also warned that easing restrictions could embolden Moscow more broadly as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

"We want to ensure that Russia does not exploit the war in Iran to weaken Ukraine," he said. "Nor will we allow Moscow to test NATO on its eastern flank and up here in the north."

The sanctions relief has drawn particular concern from Kyiv, which has long argued that cutting Russia's oil revenue is essential to weakening its military capabilities.

Zelenskyy said lifting restrictions on Russian energy exports would allow the Kremlin to expand its war effort while increasing instability in other regions.

"The lifting of sanctions means that [Russia] will receive more money, and there will be more drone attacks" in the Middle East, Zelenskyy said. "Russia will get money for its war machine, and there are a lot of drones that are built on Russian soil to destabilize the Middle East."

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that Kyiv must continue receiving military and financial support promised by its allies as Russia gains access to additional resources.

"Russia is receiving new resources because of the destabilization, [and] Ukraine must receive what has been promised," Zelenskyy said.

Macron echoed the criticism, arguing that fluctuations in energy markets should not lead Western governments to reconsider sanctions imposed after Russia's 2022 invasion.

"It's the position of the G7, and it's obviously ours," Macron said, referring to the group of major industrialized nations that coordinated sanctions against Moscow.

Macron added that rising oil prices alone should not justify easing pressure on Russia.

"Prices rising doesn't mean we should review our sanctions policies against Russia," he said.

The remarks highlight growing concern among European leaders that loosening restrictions on Russian energy could undermine international efforts to constrain Moscow's war financing while the conflict in Ukraine remains unresolved.

The Trump administration on Friday temporarily lifted sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments in an effort to stabilize global energy markets rattled by the war with Iran.

The Treasury Department issued a 30-day general license Thursday allowing approximately 128 million barrels of Russian oil already loaded on tankers to be sold on the global market.