Hardman to Newsmax: Trump-Charles Visit 'Great Healer' for US-UK Ties

British royal commentator Robert Hardman told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's state visit with King Charles III and Queen Camilla served as a "great healer" for strained U.S.-U.K. relations, praising the tone and warmth of the high-profile meetings at the White House.

Hardman is Britain’s leading Royal family biographer who is out with his latest work, “Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story.”

"It's been a great healer, really," Hardman said on Thursday’s "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It's no secret that the relations between the British government and Washington have not been great in recent months."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the British monarch and queen this week as part of a state visit marking 250 years of shared heritage between the United States and the United Kingdom. The visit included a formal White House reception, a state dinner, and an address by King Charles to Congress.

Hardman said the visit underscored Trump's understanding of the monarchy's distinct role, separate from political leadership in the United Kingdom.

Hardman was invited by President Trump for a private meeting at the Oval Office, where the author presented his new book.

The president was quick to post to his Truth Social an endorsement of the work, writing, “Robert Hardman has written an amazing book about the incredible life of the beloved and deeply respected Queen Elizabeth II.”

Trump noted the book “discovers many interesting things” about the late Queen and urged Americans to buy it on Amazon.

"The president totally gets the fact that the monarch is not a politician, works differently, isn't hurting policy," Hardman said. "He's representing the whole of Britain."

The commentator pointed to what he described as a notably warm tone throughout the visit, including Trump's opening remarks at the White House.

"There was real warmth," Hardman said. "The opening speech at the White House by the president was very gracious — words all about gratitude, really, to the sort of legacy as we approach the great 250th."

King Charles, he added, delivered similarly positive remarks during his address to Congress and at the state banquet, emphasizing shared history and cooperation between the two nations.

"Warm words by the king, both in Congress and at the state banquet," Hardman said.

The visit comes amid recent tensions between Washington and London over policy matters, though the ceremonial nature of the monarch's role allowed both sides to focus on broader ties rather than political disagreements.

State visits are considered among the highest diplomatic honors and are often used to reaffirm alliances. In this case, events centered heavily on historical connections ahead of the United States' upcoming 250th anniversary.

Hardman, who has covered multiple royal visits, said the trip stood out compared to others he has reported on.

"It's been one of the best state visits in a long time, actually, and I've covered a few," he said.

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