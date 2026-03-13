Grassley: Easing Russian Oil Sanctions Would Fuel Putin's War

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Friday criticized efforts to lift sanctions on Russian oil, warning that any move to ease restrictions would help finance Moscow's war in Ukraine and prolong the conflict.

The Trump administration on Friday temporarily lifted sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments in an effort to stabilize global energy markets rattled by the war with Iran.

The Treasury Department issued a 30-day general license Thursday allowing about 128 million barrels of Russian oil already loaded on tankers to be sold on the global market.

In a post on X, Grassley argued that revenue from Russian oil exports directly supports President Vladimir Putin's military campaign.

"Temporarily removing sanctions for Russian oil is the wrong move," Grassley wrote. "Every dollar from sales fuels Putin's war and prolongs suffering in Ukraine."

The senator said U.S. policy should instead focus on boosting domestic energy production, particularly biofuels, to strengthen energy security and reduce reliance on foreign oil.

Grassley urged the Trump administration to finalize Renewable Volume Obligations, or RVOs, which determine how much renewable fuel must be blended into the nation's fuel supply under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The program requires refiners to mix increasing volumes of ethanol and other biofuels into gasoline and diesel.

Biofuels are a major economic driver in Iowa and across the Midwest, where corn-based ethanol production supports thousands of jobs and farm incomes.

Grassley also called on Congress to approve year-round nationwide sales of E15 gasoline, a blend containing 15% ethanol.

Currently, E15 sales are restricted during the summer months in many parts of the country because of federal fuel regulations tied to air quality.

Supporters of expanding E15 availability argue the change would increase demand for American-grown corn, lower fuel prices, and reduce dependence on foreign energy sources.

"Homegrown biofuels are a necessary part of the equation to secure U.S.A. energy independence," Grassley wrote.

The senator has long been a leading advocate for ethanol and other renewable fuels, frequently pressing administrations from both parties to maintain strong blending requirements and expand access to higher-ethanol fuel blends.

His comments come as policymakers debate how best to balance sanctions on Russia with global energy supply concerns. Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have targeted the country's energy sector, a key source of revenue for the Kremlin.

Some policymakers and analysts have warned that loosening restrictions on Russian oil exports could ease global supply pressures but risk undermining the economic pressure campaign against Moscow.

Grassley said maintaining sanctions while strengthening domestic energy production would better serve U.S. interests.

He argued that expanding biofuel use and maintaining strict penalties on Russian energy exports would help support Ukraine and reinforce American energy independence.