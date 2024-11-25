DiGenova to Newsmax: Special Counsel Should Investigate Smith

Former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova suggested to Newsmax that the Department of Justice appoint a special counsel to investigate Jack Smith as well as the other parties that were involved in the persecution of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I think there should be a special counsel appointed to investigate Jack Smith and all of the people involved in the decision-making about the federal cases," diGenova told "American Agenda."

"This is a violation of Donald Trump's civil rights — [18 U.S. Code § 241]. There's no doubt of conspiracy involving the FBI, people in the White House, certainly during the Barack Obama administration, certainly during the Biden administration, people at the FBI to conspire to deny Donald Trump his civil rights. No better example than the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Totally, legally unnecessary. And by the way, Jack Smith's dismissal today of the indictment is a phony because he dismissed it without prejudice, which means he can bring it when Trump leaves the presidency."

"So it's a Damocles sword hanging over the president's head."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com