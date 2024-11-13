NY Times: Special Counsel Jack Smith to Resign Before Trump Takes Office

Special counsel Jack Smith plans to step down along with other members of his team before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Smith brought two of the cases against Trump, one involving classified documents Trump kept after leaving office and the other involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. A Florida-based federal judge in July dismissed the documents case. The Justice Department is now evaluating how to wind down Smith's election-related case.

Trump, who has denied charges in both cases, said last month he would fire Smith within "two seconds" once he assumed office.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Smith's goal is to not leave any significant part of his work for others to complete , the report added.