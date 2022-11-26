Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dem Voters on the Dole 'Insulated' on Inflation

While inflation hurts most of us, Democrat voters on government support are "insulated" from it – a scheme of dependency and virtual control – according to presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"What they're doing is borrowing like crazy, spending like crazy, knowing that that will cause inflation and then protecting their constituencies so that there are on protected islands in this frothing sea of inflation," Morris told "Saturday Report." "And to get on the island, you need to vote Democrat; you need to be part of the constituency, and that's a way to insulate their voters from what's happening to the rest of us, and I think that played important role."

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning and his associate Robert Romano studied Americans impacted by inflation for Morris, former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign adviser told host Rita Cosby.

"They found that 37% of Americans are essentially insulated from inflation – by cost of living adjustments in their social security checks, their food stamps, their disability benefits or in their private employment," Morris told Cosby. "And that – while the two thirds of us that are not take inflation on the chin and we hate it and it really crimps our lives for them – for them, it's a minor annoyance, because they get it back at the end of the year with an increase of their benefit checks.

"This puts the idea of what the Democrats are doing into a new perspective – from me at least."

Morris hailed Trump's 30-point lead over Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in a recent poll, saying, DeSantis is "probably going to choose to keep his powder dry and not run."

"He has a clear choice: He has an option of running in 2028, and winning the nomination, and probably winning the election and having eight years to serve as president; or running in 2024 and run into the teeth of a meat grinder," Morris said.

"And I predicted in my book, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," exactly how Trump will go about winning, what his plan is, the way he will put together a majority, the way he'll get the Latino vote, blue-collar white vote, the way he will challenge the Democrats and RINO Republicans in key states, and why, as a former president, he has an argument for his candidacy that nobody else has."

