Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Special Prosecutor Won't Make Difference

Author and advisor to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax Monday that Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Trump "won't make a damn bit of difference" in his 2024 candidacy, or with his supporters.

"[Democrats are] taking this nonsense with an all-Democratic grand jury in Washington, D.C. Twist them and shape them so that they could actually find a real violation of law and indict Donald Trump," Morris said during "American Agenda" Monday. "I don't think it's going to make a damn bit of difference. Republicans are going to recognize this for what it is, which is an attempt to manipulate the [2024 presidential] nomination."

Following Trump's announcement last Tuesday that he would be running for president again in 2024, Garland announced Thursday he was appointing Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith as a special prosecutor to look into several criminal investigations connected to the former president.

"Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting President [Joe Biden's] stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland announced Nov. 17. "Such an appointment underscores the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters. It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

He said the DOJ investigations would look at "whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or with the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about Jan. 6," and if Trump illegally took confidential documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving office.

"This does not include prosecutions that are currently pending in the District of Columbia, or future investigations and prosecutions of individuals for offenses committed while they were physically present on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6," Garland said. "Those investigations and prosecutions will remain under the authority of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia."

Morris said that the appointment is turning a "witch hunt" for Trump into a "firing squad" to try and end his third presidential bid.

"This is right out of a 'banana republic,'" Morris said. "I don't think the American people are going to tolerate this at all. It is obvious that they're persecuting Trump. They used to have a witch hunt, now they have a firing squad. They have appointed a special prosecutor to get him at all costs."

