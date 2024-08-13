WATCH TV LIVE

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: 'Inflation Has Gut-Punched Average American Family'

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:47 AM EDT

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that "inflation has gut-punched the average American family."

Host Rob Finnerty asked Huckabee if he was "nervous" about the upcoming election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The 2016 presidential candidate responded cautiously, "Oh, absolutely, Rob, I am," adding that "the average American doesn't get good information."

Republicans "can't sit back" and assume voters "will see the obvious," Huckabee warned.

"They know what they were paying for bread and butter," he told "Wake Up America." "They know what gasoline used to cost.

"They ought to know it. They ought to know that if they're not $11,000 a year ahead in their salaries under this administration, they've lost ground. That's how much inflation has gut-punched the average American family."

Huckabee lamented that he did not understand people who say, Oh, I'm a conservative, but I'm voting for Kamala.

Also, Huckabee warned Americans about the weaponization of justice they should not look the other way on because of personal animus.

"I want America back where the Department of Justice doesn't go after people it doesn't like, because some of those people it doesn't like are people like me," he concluded.

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that "inflation has gut-punched the average American family."
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 10:47 AM
