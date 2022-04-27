Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Impeachment Draft for DHS Chief Mayorkas Circulating

Citing the Biden administration's policies at the southern border, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that a draft calling for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is circulating.

"I've seen the draft myself," Clyde said. "I'm happy to support it, and there's a whole lot of others in our conference that will, but you know what? It's just not going to cross the finish line until we take back the majority."

But responding to "Spicer & Co." regarding how impeaching Mayorkas would improve border security, given the possibility, President Joe Biden would appoint another member to his Cabinet with a similar disposition on policies, Clyde says that right now, Mayorkas is the primary focus and the GOP will cross that bridge when and if they get there.

According to Axios, the last time Congress impeached a Cabinet official was in 1876. At the time, Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached by the House and later acquitted by the Senate after he allegedly took bribes.

Still, this appears to be no deterrent to House Republicans. On Aug. 10, 2021, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also a member of the Freedom Caucus, referred to the House Judiciary Committee the "Impeaching [of] Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, for high crimes and misdemeanors."

Clyde said, however, that the bill would not likely make any movements until after the 2022 midterms.

But before Biggs' reference to impeach Mayorkas came along, other House Republicans introduced articles of impeachment against Biden and his Cabinet officials on matters relating to COVID-19, Afghanistan and the southern border.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Biden's first workday as president, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced H.R. 57. The bill in question called for impeaching Biden over "enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors" in matters relating to his son Hunter while Joe Biden was vice president.

But when Greene introduced the bill, nobody co-sponsored it, and many of her colleagues considered it a joke. Things have since changed.

Clyde stated in the interview that at a hearing he had with Mayorkas last week, the homeland security was evasive in answering the congressman's questions relating to the border.

Clyde is seeking reelection this year in Georgia's 9th Congressional District. He faces challengers Michael Boggus, J. Gregory Howard, John London and Benjamin Souther in the May 24 GOP primary. The general election is on Nov. 8.

