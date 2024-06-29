Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: Debate 'Dangerous Display,' Enemies 'Watching'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has spoken about seeking to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden, alleging he might not be running the country and saying his weakness is on display for American enemies to take advantage.

"The current president is not on his A game. I take no pleasure in saying this, because what we're watching here is a dangerous, dangerous display," Johnson told Newsmax's "America Right Now" host Tom Basile in an exclusive in-studio interview in New York City on Saturday morning.

Important: Newsmax announced it plans IPO later this year, get preferred shares now! See More Here

"Our enemies, our adversaries around the world are watching this just as we are. And that's the reason that Iran and Russia and China and North Korea have all formed this new axis of evil."

Biden's weakness on display to the world Thursday night during the debate could encourage the "axis of evil" to seek to take advantage of in the next five months — as presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump warned those "rivals" to "don't play around" and taken advantage of a "weak" American leadership.

"They're acting provocatively because they see weakness projected on the world stage," Johnson told Basile. "We can't afford to do this any longer."

Biden is not even running the country, despite being the elected leader to do so, putting America's fate in the administration's puppet-string holders, according to Johnson.

Health: It is not Keto . . . your liver is causing obesity – More Here

"I have been saying for some time that I don't think President Biden is actually running the country," Johnson said. "I think there's a small group of advisers — many of them are very progressive leftists who are trying to push their various agendas, and they put things in front of him to sign that he's not even fully aware of."

This is not a new development, Johnson added, but it is brought back to the top of mind after Thursday's debate failures on cognition.

"And, you know, this has been going on for a while," Johnson concluded. "We've been ringing the alarms for a while.

"It's kind of surprising to me that it took people this long to catch on, but that's because there was a false narrative being pushed forward every day by White House staffers and Democrats in Congress, trying to trying to tell people that what they were seeing was not true.

"What? Forget your lying eyes. And now the truth is out there on display, and now they're reacting to it."

Special: Urgent: Scary Prophecy Unfolding Before Our Very Eyes

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com