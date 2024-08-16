Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Rep. Omar's Israel Comments 'Reprehensible'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., calling for the U.S. to cut ties with "dangerous" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "reprehensible," Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday.

"I went to Israel immediately following the October 7th attack by the Hamas terrorists. I was the only member of the United States government that wasn't stationed in Israel there on the ground," Van Orden said on "Newsline." "And what Hamas did was a 21st century Holocaust. And for Ilhan Omar to defend that is reprehensible.

Van Orden added: "She's more in line, and I don't like using these terms, but it's true, she's more in line with the National Socialists of Germany from the 1930s than she is with the American public. So, Israel is our closest ally in the Middle East. They're the only functioning democracy in the Middle East. They're on the front lines fighting terrorists so that they're not here in the United States of America.

"And they need to be defended completely. They need to be supplied with arms and ammunition, and they need to be supported. I stand firmly with the Jewish people and the country of Israel to make sure that 'from the river to the sea' never happens."

A U.S. official said Friday that mediators are preparing to implement a Gaza cease-fire and hostage-swap deal to end the 10-month Israel-Hamas war before a final agreement is set.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the proposal currently on the table basically bridges every gap between Israel and Hamas.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

