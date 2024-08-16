KT McFarland to Newsmax: 'Trump Was Right' – Let Israel Finish Hamas

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump was right to say that Israel should quickly finish the job in Gaza to bring about an end to its war against Hamas.

Trump said Thursday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their last meeting in July to wrap up Israel's military campaign against the Palestinian militant group.

"He knows what he's doing, I did encourage him to get this over with," Trump said. "It has to get over with fast, but have victory, get your victory and get it over with. It has to stop, the killing has to stop."

"President Trump is right," McFarland said on "Wake Up America." "Let Israel finish the job and then get it done. Stop the killing. Have a deal."

McFarland said that the current optimism about negotiating a peace deal between Israel and Hamas is unwarranted because the two sides are diametrically opposed.

"Look, there's not going to be a deal because Israel, on one hand, says, 'Hamas you're not going to be allowed to exist going forward. You're not going to be allowed to continue to survive and to rebuild and come and kill our people again,'" she said. "And on the other hand, Hamas is saying, 'Well, we're not going to agree to anything that calls for our dissolution.'

"So, there's not going to ever be a peace deal. The only way to get peace in the Middle East is for Israel to finish the job against Hamas and then to bankrupt Iran so Iran can't keep supplying missiles and fodder and everything else to Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Palestinians."

McFarland also commented on the Biden administration's apparent lack of involvement in attempting to free the Americans being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"This is one of the great sins, I think, that we have Americans overseas and, historically, American presidents have done everything to get hostages back and done whatever it takes to get them back," McFarland said. "But this administration won't even talk about it.

"It's like their wall of shame, and they're not even going to talk about the American citizens who are held hostage. They're going to pretend they're trying to get them out. They're going to have negotiations, which they know will go nowhere, but they're not getting to the heart of it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com