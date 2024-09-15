WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ido aharoni | abraham accords | israel | trump

Ido Aharoni to Newsmax: Abraham Accords Continue to Hold

Sunday, 15 September 2024 05:19 PM EDT

The Abraham Accords, signed four years ago under then-President Donald Trump, continue to hold despite what's been going on between Israel and Hamas, Ido Aharoni, former ambassador at the Israel Consulate General, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The importance of the agreement, of course, is huge, but the most important thing for your viewers to know is that the notion that these agreements still hold, despite what you're seeing going on in the south and the north," Aharoni told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

The Jewish community in the United States has been supportive of Israel, but when it comes to presidential elections, most Jewish voters don't cast ballots based on which candidate would be the best for Israel, he said. 

"They're voting on other issues," Aharoni said. "Israel is not their No. 1 issue, and I heard Mr. Trump expressing his own frustration on this seemingly strange phenomenon. But the answer to the question is very simple. The vast majority of American Jews vote on other issues.

"First, Israel is important to them. They donate money, they come and visit. They support Israel politically. They support Israel culturally. But when it comes to presidential elections, they are American first."

Trump remains popular in Israel, because of his actions while in office, even beyond moving the embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel's sovereignty and the Golan Heights, Aharoni said. 

Sunday, 15 September 2024 05:19 PM
