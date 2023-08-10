Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Scandal 'Far Bigger Than Watergate'

President Joe Biden and his son's alleged influence-peddling in foreign business dealings could be the biggest scandal in American history, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Thursday.

Huckabee appeared on "Wake Up America" a day after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., delivered a third round of bank records, bringing the official paper trail of payments to more than $20 million to the Bidens from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden's vice presidency in the Obama administration.

First son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings allegedly served as vehicles with which to peddle influence.

"The allegation, and it's beginning to look more and more reality, is that his pop, the now-sitting president, was 'the big guy' and he got a 10% cut of it all," Huckabee told co-hosts Alison Maloni and Jon Glasgow.

"So when you start looking at this, this is corruption at its worst and the highest levels. It's a scandal far bigger than Watergate, and it could turn out to be the biggest scandal in American history because we’re talking about doing business with the Chinese to the tune of about $8 million in the pockets of politicians in the United States."

Joe Biden on Wednesday snapped at a reporter after being asked for the first time about congressional testimony by Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden. The president called it a "lousy question" before walking away.

"I think the reason he doesn't want to talk about it is the same reason Al Capone never talked about his tax returns to anybody. That's what ultimately landed him in the slammer," Huckabee told Newsmax.

"Joe Biden doesn't want to answer these questions because the answers don't help him."

Huckabee was told that the mainstream media generally has not reported on the Biden scandal.

"The job is to just search to the facts and find out where it leads them. And if they’re convinced it leads them to embarrassment of Joe Biden and the current crop of Democrats then why bother," Huckabee said.

"Oh, they're digging all right, but the only thing they're digging is they're digging dirt to cover up what Joe Biden apparently has been involved in for a number of years."

The former governor also discussed Hunter Biden having "a good gig going" thanks to being the son of the then-vice president.

"This is a guy who really couldn't hold a job," Huckabee said, "got thrown out of the military, was a drug addict, finally found an art career by blowing paint through a straw, and of course he’s quite familiar with the use of a straw for many items, and, you know, he's made multimillions of dollars."

