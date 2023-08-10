NY Post Editorial: Biden Corruption Evidence 'Overwhelming'

The mounting evidence of corruption at the hands of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter is "overwhelming" and warrants deeper investigation rather than being ignored, such as Democrats and the mainstream media are doing, a New York Post editorial published Thursday said.

"They now want Americans to ignore all the Bidens' shady deals and millions in transfers simply because no actual recording has yet emerged of the prez accepting cash in a secret envelope in some dark parking garage somewhere," the newspaper's editorial board wrote.

But the millions are adding up, the editorial said, including new bank records showing Joe Biden's family and allies brought $20 million from foreign sources in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Some of those sources dined personally with Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., the editorial states.

The House Oversight Committee has also released documents showing Hunter Biden was bringing in $1 million a year from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, starting at the same time when his father, then the vice president, was in control of the Obama White House's Ukraine portfolio in 2014, the editors wrote.

The papers also show that a Kazakhstani businessman, Kenes Rakishev, gave Hunter Biden $142,300 that year to buy a Porsche, and another $3.5 million was sent to a business controlled by Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer from Moscow's former first lady Yelena Baturina, as detailed in Archer's congressional deposition, the editorial states.

Russian billionaire and Moscow's former first lady Yelena Baturina went to an entity controlled by Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer — as Archer's congressional deposition last month detailed.

"The president's defenders, like The Washington Post's Philip Bump, claim there's still no smoking-gun proof of an outright bribe," the editorial stated. "Besides, the money went to Hunter, not the president himself. Please."

Other records are showing that money went to nine different members of Joe Biden's family, and even if "these moneybags" were spending millions to have dinner with him, "that in itself would be highly unethical: Public officials aren't supposed to sell their titles for personal gain, or even the benefit of their relatives," the editors wrote.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that the president not only knew about his son's business dealings, but allowed himself to be the "brand" while he was the vice president.

"Just imagine if the son of a sitting Republican vice president was getting a Porsche, tens of millions in cash, and even a pricey diamond — all for access to Dad (and, no, not just the "illusion of access")," the editors noted. "Democrats and their media backers would lose their minds."

Joe Biden and his team "have been lying and obfuscating" for years about the president's involvement in his son's dealings, and the Biden Justice Department is "working overtime to bury any legitimate probe," the editorial said.

At the very least, Congress should subpoena Hunter Biden, who would face perjury charges if he lies under oath, and potentially bring in the president as well, the editors added.

"Demanding the president's bank records could also shed light on the extent to which the president personally benefited," the editorial concluded. "The ever-growing evidence so far is enough to warrant at least that much."