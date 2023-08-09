Bank Records Show $20 Million to Biden-Tied Businesses

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has delivered a third round of bank records, bringing the official paper trail of payments to more than $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden's vice presidency.

"The committee has now identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates," according to the memo summary released Wednesday.

President Joe Biden has infamously joked, "Well, where's the money?" And the Ukraine energy oligarch had said "it would take 10 years" to unwind the paper trail. Comer has promised more amid his investigation is now in its seventh month.

"During Joe Biden's vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as 'the brand' to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine," Comer wrote in a statement. "It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered."

The latest release came a week after former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer told congressional investigators — and separately in a public Tucker Carlson interview — that then-VP Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden's calls during business meetings and dinners, where foreign businessmen were present and heard his voice, which was the "prize" in luring foreign businesses to pay to send "signals" to the highest levels of the Obama White House.

Comer now has the receipts to corroborate the dinner claim, exposing Joe Biden's oft-repeated claim he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's foreign influence peddling operation.

"This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son," Comer's statement continued. "It's clear Joe Biden knew about his son's business dealings and allowed himself to be 'the brand' sold to enrich the Biden family while he was vice president of the United States."

While any House GOP impeachment movement against Biden for the alleged bribery would stall in the Democrat-held Senate, Comer vows to keep the transparency flowing to Congress and the American people.

"The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened," Comer's statement said.

Among the other top-line summaries of the memo: