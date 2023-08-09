Bank Records Show $20 Million to Biden-Tied Businesses

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has delivered a third round of bank records, bringing the official paper trail of payments to more than $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan during Joe Biden's vice presidency.
"The committee has now identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates," according to the memo summary released Wednesday.
President Joe Biden has infamously joked, "Well, where's the money?" And the Ukraine energy oligarch had said "it would take 10 years" to unwind the paper trail. Comer has promised more amid his investigation is now in its seventh month.
"During Joe Biden's vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as 'the brand' to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine," Comer wrote in a statement. "It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered."
The latest release came a week after former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer told congressional investigators — and separately in a public Tucker Carlson interview — that then-VP Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden's calls during business meetings and dinners, where foreign businessmen were present and heard his voice, which was the "prize" in luring foreign businesses to pay to send "signals" to the highest levels of the Obama White House.
Comer now has the receipts to corroborate the dinner claim, exposing Joe Biden's oft-repeated claim he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's foreign influence peddling operation.
"This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son," Comer's statement continued. "It's clear Joe Biden knew about his son's business dealings and allowed himself to be 'the brand' sold to enrich the Biden family while he was vice president of the United States."
While any House GOP impeachment movement against Biden for the alleged bribery would stall in the Democrat-held Senate, Comer vows to keep the transparency flowing to Congress and the American people.
"The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened," Comer's statement said.
Among the other top-line summaries of the memo:
- Archer and Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca "received incremental payments originating from foreign sources, attempting to hide the source and size of the payments."
- "Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a shell company," in February 2014 — before the Obama administration allowed Vladimir Putin to take Crimea that March — and around "$1 million was transferred to Devon Archer, and the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, which Devon Archer and Hunter Biden used to receive other foreign wires." Baturina is the widow of the former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkow, who died in 2019.
- Later, in spring 2014, Archer and Hunter Biden joined the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which agreed to pay them $1 million annually.
- VP Joe Biden visited Ukraine shortly after the first payments.
- The payments were wired to Rosemont Seneca Bohai and incrementally transferred to different Hunter Biden bank accounts.
- After Hunter Biden met with Kenes Rakishev, an adviser to the Kazakhstan prime minister, in a Washington, D.C., hotel in spring 2014, the exact amount of Hunter Biden's sports car ($142,300) was wired to Rosemont Seneca Bohai.
- The sports car was bought the next day for that precise amount.
- After the apparent gift, Burisma board members Archer and Hunter Biden arranged a visit to Kazakhstan in June 2014 to cut a three-way deal with Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the Kazakhstan government.
- Amid those payments from Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev, then-VP Joe Biden dined with them in spring 2014 and 2015.
