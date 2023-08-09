Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Be Transparent If Biden Has Nothing to Hide

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on the front-lines of the House investigation into corruption allegations involving President Joe Biden and his family, asked Newsmax on Wednesday that if the White House believes the president has done nothing wrong, why are they not being more transparent with requests for information?

Earlier Wednesday, Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, released a memo that revealed more than $20 million in payments from foreign sources allegedly were made to the Biden family and their business associates.

Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office, said the information was filled with "years-old 'news,' innuendo, and misdirection," and it had no connection to the president.

"If the president has done nothing wrong, then they should allow us to see their personal bank records," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "If there's nothing to hide, then they should be transparent with us, with their financial records, and stop obstructing and intimidating our witnesses and blocking us from more bank records."

Comer was flummoxed after Sams claimed House Republicans have provided no evidence connecting any money payments to the president. Sams made this claim even though the FBI FD-1023 memo from a trusted confidential informant revealed Biden, as vice president, and his son, Hunter Biden, were allegedly paid $5 million each from the head of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd., of which Hunter Biden was a board member, for political protection.

"We just had the president's son's business partner and best friend [Devon Archer] testify that Hunter Biden made his millions of dollars selling access to Joe Biden," Comer said. "That Joe Biden was the brand. [Archer] admitted that they didn't do anything like a normal business. … What they did was [sell] access to the federal government. They peddled Joe Biden's butt to our adversaries around the world and took millions and millions of dollars.

"For someone getting paid with our tax dollars, like Ian Sams, to stand up and say that 'they haven't proven Joe Biden did anything wrong' ... how much more evidence do they need?" Comer added.

"Ian Sams can say one thing, the media can say one thing, but the American people see that there's corruption here. They realize this family has profited off their backs, paying taxes for this government, and they want something done about it."

