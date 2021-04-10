Jason Miller to Newsmax TV: Trump Uniting GOP in Florida

Former President Donald Trump, who is delivering the keynote speech at a Republican National Committee donor event at his Mar-a-Lago club Saturday night, will point out the need for Republicans to win back the House and Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024, his senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax TV.

"Obviously I'm biased to who I hope that will be, if President Trump does decide to run again," Miller, a Newsmax TV contributor, told "The Count." "But I also think you're going to see (him) go after Joe Biden again and very strong terms with regard to the border, the woke corporate cancel culture,"

Meanwhile, the fact everyone is going to Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach, Florida, shows it is the "center of the Republican universe right now" and Trump is the "biggest name in politics."

Trump will also speak about populism and the policies that he used to pull the grassroots supporters into the forefront, rather than listening to "beltway insiders," Miller said.

Miller also discussed the numerous endorsements Trump made for upcoming races this past week, calling that backing the "difference-maker" in upcoming primaries, noting that when other presidents like Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, or George W. Bush left the White House, their "political power was done," but not Trump's.

"He's stronger than ever," said Miller, adding in 2024, Trump would be "far away the favorite" for the Republican side of the field.

Trump, meanwhile, is keeping a close eye on races in Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

And when the Trump side gets to examine the Federal Elections Commission's reports on first-quarter fundraising, then a "real close" look will be taken at several races, especially in the House, where 10 Republicans voted for impeachment, Miller said.

Miller also expects Trump to talk about the "idiocy" of Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over Georgia's new voting law.

"Stacey Abrams goes to the commissioner of Major League Baseball and says Georgia passed these 'draconian voting new voting laws,' and so they moved the Major League All-Star game to Denver, which in comparison to Atlanta is lily-white and has far more strict voting requirements," Miller said.

The move will also hurt small businesses in Atlanta, costing them at least $100 million, Miller said.

"So what would you rather have? Super woke, or $100 million," Miller said. "I know what the businesses of Atlanta many of them minority-owned, would rather have."

Trump will also likely hammer Biden about the southern border, as that is "an absolute travesty, not only with the human trafficking, with the drug trafficking, with the fact that we have people who haven't been tested for COVID that are coming into the country," Miller said.

"[Biden] wants to give citizenship to 11 million undocumented folks that's basically sending out via Western Union a telegram to everyone around the world, saying 'hey, come to our border. Don't worry about it, if you have passed a legitimately come in or not, we're gonna let you, and if you get here, then you get to stay,'" Miller added.

Trump will also slam Biden for not yet having given a joint address to Congress, Miller said.

"Joe Biden should be taking that opportunity to get up there and say 'hey, if you come to this country and try to get in illegally, you're going to get sent back,'" he concluded. "That's what Joe Biden should be doing with this power. He now has the bully pulpit."