Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: 'Commitment to America' Restores Freedoms

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and Roma Daravi, former special assistant in the Trump White House, participated in a Friday conversation with Newsmax, together promoting the tenets of the House Republicans' "Commitment to America" pledge — in advance of the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8.

In a nutshell, the Commitment to America document promises a strong, thriving economy, an accountable government, a future that's free, a nation that's safe, and a repealing of the Democrat-driven Inflation Reduction Act — specifically the portion that adds 87,000 Internal Revenue Service agents over the 10 years.

This contract indicates "Republicans are running for something, not just against Democrats," said Congressman Davidson, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

All of the points are "built on freedom," the Ohio Republican added.

Davidson acknowledges the Commitment to America platform has basic language, but he also believes the pledge will hold strong appeal in every corner of the United States.

"But again, it's about deeds, not words. ... With the 'deeds' of the Democrats, we've all seen the results," says Davidson, while lamenting the Dems' apparent commitment to out-of-control spending, higher taxes, unsafe cities, defunding the police, and being indifferent about the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On the flip side, when the Republicans held the House and Senate majorities during the Trump administration (2017-19), Davidson says, "We saw the results, and they were pretty amazing."

When asked how the Commitment to America pledge rates with the Republicans' "Contract With America," circa 1994, Daravi says, "The American people can clearly see a positive message from the Republicans."

Daravi then revealed that top-level Democrat leaders, such as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "are already attacking this plan, this agenda that Republicans have set forward. They're already calling us extremists."

Daravi then added the Democrats "are going to try everything they can to paint [Commitment to America] in a negative light."

From Daravi's perspective, the Democrats don't have an effective platform to run on, outside of focusing on racial division and labeling conservative voters who favor protecting families, closing the southern border, and building up the American economy as "extremists."

"We're reinforcing our freedoms — not what the 'woke' agenda looks like," says Daravi.

The above comment prompted a host follow-up question: Is it "extreme" not to want more IRS agents within the federal government?

Daravi says America was built on lesser government and a "strong economy where people and their businesses can prosper. ... We don't need 87,000 more IRS agents," or any other forms of government overreach.

"The American people are smart; they're focused on what's happening at home ... not 800 different genders," says Daravi, while adding the Left's woke culture has not been well-received throughout the country.

"That's what defunding the police gets you — it does not keep your kids safe when they're going to school," she added.

