Devin Nunes to Newsmax: GOP Eager to 'Control the Gavels' After Midterms

Devin Nunes has had plenty of time to observe the excitable histrionics of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., having spent 19 years as a Republican congressman in California (2003-22).

Nunes was not surprised Waters openly called to "defy" the Supreme Court last week in the wake of the high court overruling Roe v. Wade by a 5-4 decision.

He is also not shocked by how the mainstream media largely ignored Waters' public condemnation of the Supreme Court, since it did not fit the narrative of touting Democrats as paragons of virtue.

"Maxine Waters has been around a long time; there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't say very incendiary things; this is not the first time," Nunes told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"If I said something like that — even right now, as a former congressman — they'd come attack me."

Republicans have had to go on the offensive when challenged by left-leaning groups or the media, Nunes told host Chris Salcedo.

In the last week alone, Salcedo pointed out, Republicans ceded ground to the Democrats on gun reform, the House hearings for the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol, and this past weekend's violent protests nationwide, following the SCOTUS ruling on Roe.

Salcedo asked Nunes if that was an ominous sign for the Republicans' future?

"[They] don't control the gavels now," says Nunes, the current CEO for the Trump Media and Technology Group, noting Democrats are in the majority in the House and Senate.

"For someone who spent two decades [in Congress], it's not always easy if you don't have a gavel. All you really have is your voice."

Nunes added he is proud of the House Republicans who have been outspoken about how the Jan. 6, 2021 rally attendees — some of whom went to jail without due process — have been treated "so unjustly, so unfairly," compared to those participating in the 2020 riots protesting the death of George Floyd.

"[House Republicans] are starting to ask, 'What was the government's involvement?" Nunes continued, referring to the removal of Capitol Police from the site before former President Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally, or allowing citizens to freely enter the Capitol.

In fact, one thing still bothers Nunes from that day: "I just want to know who broke the window [of the Capitol building]? It seems like a simple question."

If the Republicans overtake the House and Senate chambers after the November midterm elections, Nunes predicts we will hear more about subpoenas and investigations from GOP officials.

"The Republicans in Congress have got to be ready for that," Nunes concluded. "It makes a lot of sense for the House and Senate to work together ... but they've got to move quick on subpoenas, and they've got to execute on the investigations."

