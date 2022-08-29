×
Rep. Ken Buck to Newsmax: GOP Congress Must Defund 87,000 New IRS Agents

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Monday, 29 August 2022 08:57 PM EDT

Should the Republicans retake Congress this November, it must be a priority to defund the 87,000 new positions at the IRS created by the Inflation Reduction Act, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax Monday.

In response to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" host Rob Schmitt stated that 58% of the IRS' $80 billion funding increase is for monitoring and compliance rather than customer service, which only receives 4%. Buck responded that "when their service is taking your money, it's a concern."

Buck pledged to make defunding the part of the Act that creates the new IRS positions a priority if the GOP retakes Congress in November.

"If the IRS needs a new employee and some service center to answer questions that people are struggling with on their tax returns, great, but in terms of auditing people that make less than $400,000 a year, it's wrong. They misled the American people when they passed this bill, and that's what this bill is really all about," Buck said.

