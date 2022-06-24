Rep. Waters to Protesters: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court, We Will Defy Them'

Three female leaders in the Democratic Party, including Rep. Maxine Waters of California, took public shots at the Supreme Court on Friday, after the nation's highest court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.

While addressing a crowd of advocates of abortion rights and protesters outside the court building in Washington, Waters shouted: "Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them."

Around that same time, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was chanting "illegitimate" with a number of protesters, while also calling for dissenters to go "into the streets."

"People will die because of this decision," Ocasio-Cortez also said Friday on Twitter. "And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America."

At the beginning of her Friday press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., glumly told reporters, "There's no point in saying 'good morning' because it certainly is not one."

Pelosi added: "Today the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved their dark, extreme goal of ripping away a woman's right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and the Republican Party, their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers."

In its 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The high court also determined the Constitution does not enshrine anyone's right to an abortion, and that the issue belongs with the respective states.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion of the court.