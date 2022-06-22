Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump Endorsement 'Most Valuable' Since Reagan's

Two Trump-endorsed candidates may have lost their bids in key Georgia runoff races Tuesday, but former President Donald Trump's endorsement remains in high demand, former Rep. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, said Wednesday.

"I even take calls from people who want President Trump's endorsement," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "So look, it's the most valuable endorsement that we've seen in this country in a long time, probably since Ronald Reagan."

In the Georgia races, businessman Mike Collins defeated former Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones in Tuesday's 10th Congressional District, who was backed by Trump, and in suburban Atlanta’s 6th District, Rich McCormick beat the former president's pick, Jake Evans.

But Nunes said that he believes everyone, including most of the candidates, wanted the Trump endorsement.

"I think what President Trump has been willing to do here is that he's willing to go out and back his friends or back people that have supported him in the past," said Nunes. "So if you take Collins, he is a very good [candidate]. His father was in Congress. I served with his father. He was a friend of mine."

Jones, however, "was a strong supporter of President Trump," who is "trying to ... support people that have supported him," said Nunes.

"I think that's natural in politics," he said, adding that Trump has "taken some real risks in some of these races and I think has have greatly benefited the Republicans moving into November."

Some of Trump's picks have not made people happy, including his pick of Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, but in that case, the former president picked the candidate he believed had the best shot to win and keep the vital Pennsylvania Senate seat.

Nunes added that if he were still in politics, he would want Trump's endorsement himself, and said he does not know of any of his former colleagues who are seeking election who would not want the endorsement as well.

The former congressman also spoke out against President Joe Biden's call for a temporary gas tax freeze, particularly after the administration has been putting up roadblocks against the oil and gas industry in the United States.

"As we move forward here, you know, they just can't deny that there are so many people that are on the far left that are part of the Democratic Party who have long advocated for high gas prices," said Nunes, adding that Trump predicted during the 2020 campaign that gas prices would skyrocket if Biden was elected.

"He said you could see $5, $6, $7 gas, and sure enough, in California, we're getting close in some places to being up over $8," said Nunes. "It's unbelievable."

