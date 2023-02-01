Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: DirecTV Drops Newsmax After Calls From House Dems

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz said on Wednesday that DirecTV's dropping of Newsmax came amid efforts from House Democrats.

"This is an effort by House Democrats to shut down free and fair debate by conservatives," said Fleitz, vice chair of the America First Policy Institute's Center for American Security, in an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"That's what this is," Fleitz said. "We know [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi was pushing for this. We know that Big Tech is trying to silence conservative views. That's what's going on here. That's why DirecTV is not letting its subscribers access NewsmaxTV."

When asked about his comments regarding prior "efforts" from House Democrats to suppress Newsmax, Fleitz pointed to letters from two prominent House Democrats calling on companies such as U-verse, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Google parent Alphabet, and more to directly or indirectly not renew their contracts with — or drop — Newsmax and other conservative news organizations that operate as "misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content" leading "to real harm."

In one letter, dated Feb. 22, 2021, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and then-Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., write that "the cable, satellite, and over-the-top companies that disseminate these media outlets to American viewers have done nothing in response to the misinformation aired by these outlets. AT&T currently carries Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN on U-verse, DirecTV, and AT&T TV. As a company that serves 17 million Americans, AT&T plays a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation that enabled the insurrection of Jan. 6 and hinders our public health response to the current pandemic."

The letters to the Big Tech firms concluded with, "Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN ... both now and beyond any contract renewal date? If so, why?"

