Sen. John Cornyn to Newsmax: Crockett's 'Hot Wheels' Comment Unacceptable

By    |   Thursday, 27 March 2025 11:25 AM EDT

The comments made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, toward Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are unacceptable and everyone needs to lower the temperature, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Crockett referred to Abbott, who uses a wheelchair as "Gov. Hot Wheels" during an appearance last week.

"I've known Governor Abbott for many years, and he's a good man and doing a great job as governor," Cornyn told Thursday's "National Report." "Jasmine Crockett clearly was trying to play to the peanut gallery among her activist base and try to get them riled up. When you engage in irresponsible rhetoric, it has a tendency to incite people who don't need much encouragement to do things that we want to avoid, like vandalism and threatening, committing crimes."

Rep. Randy Weber, D-Texas, has he would file a resolution to formally censure her. Abbott has been paralyzed since a tree fell on top of him while he was running 40 years ago.

Cornyn said he would like to see everyone lower the temperature and have a more civilized discussion.

"If we want to talk about issues, then I think we should be free to do that candidly," Cornyn said. "But calling people names like that, particularly somebody like the governor, who I have enormous respect for, is just not acceptable.

"This needs to stop and it needs to stop now."

