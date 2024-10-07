Brother of Hostage to Newsmax: 'Life Has Stopped'

Hoshea Haggai, brother of hostage Gadi Haggai, a dual Israeli-American citizen, talked about how his life has stopped since last Oct. 7, describing on Newsmax Monday how he has dealt with the past year.

Hoshea Haggai said on "National Report" that his brother was killed instantly at the beginning of the Hamas terrorist onslaught, along with Gadi's wife Judy. Their bodies were brought to Gaza.

Gadi and his wife, Judy last Oct. 7 went out of Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they lived, "for a morning walk, like every day, and at 6:30 in the morning they met ... the first terrorists with motorcycles," Hoshea said.

Hoshea Haggai described how "one of them went up to Gadi, shot him in the head and forced his wife to see it, and then killed her and threw them in a truck and drove their bodies to Gaza.

Later, he said, the Israeli army presented them evidence that Gadi and Judy were not alive. He added that the couple had four children and seven grandchildren, and their lives were destroyed in the 12 minutes it took the terrorists to carry out their atrocities against Gadi and Judy.

Hoshea Haggai said that "our life has stopped. really stopped. We don't go to any parties. We don't go out. For a long time we could not see people ... it is not even sad, it is much more than this."

He said, that this feeling "is all the time, every day. When you wake up in the morning, you say, For what? Me and my wife are the most optimistic people I ever met. but I don't see any hope, what's going on in Israel."

Hoshea went on that the hostages who are alive are dying, because they don't have enough food or oxygen or medicine.

He emphasized that the oldest hostage is 86 years old, while the youngest one is a baby, only 1 1/2 years old.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com