David Friedman to Newsmax: Israel Must Reach 'Decisive Win' in War

The only outcome from Israel's fight in the Middle East against Iran and its proxies that will be "worth anything" is for it to have a decisive victory, as anything short of that will "just kick the can down the road to another day," David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, told Newsmax Sunday.

"Israel's enemies are not getting weaker over time," Friedman, who served under former President Donald Trump, commented on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "There's more money funneling into them from more malign sources, so Israel has to win this war."

He added that Israel has started to turn the corner toward winning the war, but that's "in spite of the Biden administration," not because of its help, as President Joe Biden and his team have "micromanaged" the war since the initial Hamas strikes last Oct. 7.

"Do you remember that the dispute over whether or not Israel should go into Rafah, where Kamala Harris said, you know, I've studied the maps and you can't go in there?" Friedman said. "I could have drawn the map on a napkin. It wasn't all that complicated."

If Israel's military hadn't entered the Gazan city, it would not have discovered the source of Hamas' weapons were the wide and deep tunnels coming out of Egypt, nor would five hostages have been rescued, he said.

"The more Israel has tried to placate Biden and Harris and the team, the slower the war progresses, the more lives are lost, the harder it is to rescue the hostages and the more the price for the hostages goes up," said Friedman.

But now, with Israel's increased actions, "Hezbollah has never been weaker, and that's a blessing for the whole world," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel's relations with other countries have become strained, including with France after its President Emanuel Macron called for an arms embargo against Israel but not its adversaries.

However, Friedman said he thinks once Israel wins the war the international relationships will reemerge, as "they're not relationships based up on love" but instead "based on interests."

"Those interests, I think for most of the West, are still to be aligned with Israel for lots of reasons," he said.

But Macron's actions are "despicable," he added.

"France has utterly failed Lebanon. They have allowed Hezbollah to take over," he said. "They've hurt the Lebanese people. They've done absolutely nothing to enforce the UN resolutions that forced Hezbollah to disarm. You know, they talk a good game, but, you know, they've done absolutely nothing to make Lebanon a safer place and less threatening to Israel."

But still, Israel will win the war, Friedman predicted, as it is a "regional superpower."

"It's way ahead technologically, and from an intelligence perspective, from its enemies," he said. "Iran will hopefully realize that going tit for tat with Israel is a losing proposition. Hezbollah has not been weaker in the last 20 years. Hamas is almost out of business."

