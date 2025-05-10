Monsignor Franco to Newsmax: 'Unity' to Be Pope's Goal

Pulling from Pope Leo XIV's episcopal consecration, Monsignor Hilary Franco highlighted to Newsmax how it emphasized a call for unity.

Speaking with "Wake Up America Weekend," Franco said, "In Illo uno unum; In Christ one — we are supposed to be one. So, unity will be most, not division, but unity will be the most important goal in this Pope Leo's" papacy.

"I like the way he fettered himself to the people. Like with the stole of a pontiff like in the previous conclaves that I have witnessed. As you know, I have served six Popes and seen some of these conclaves. I have lied with some of these — the people that were in the conclave. So this is so important. Without fear. He's insisting — without fear — we are going to be together hand in hand. We will make the difference in the history of the world that out of the church, not of the church."