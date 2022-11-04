Colo. Gov. Hopeful Ganahl to Newsmax: Purple Colorado Can Turn Red

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate in the Colorado governor's race, told Newsmax Friday that her campaign is holding rallies to boost voter turnout as Election Day nears and that her focus is on bread-and-butter issues.

"This is a huge opportunity to win back a state that's gone pretty purple over the last few years, and I am the only statewide elected Republican left as a regent at the University of Colorado, but we've got great momentum," Ganahl said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "You're talking about women — wow, the women are showing up! I am a mom on a mission."

Responding to a campaign ad from her opponent, Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, Ganahl said the incumbent's claims of unbridled freedom under his administration don't ring true.

"Oh goodness that is trite coming from a guy who shut down schools and churches and kept kids out of sports and put our children in a mental health crisis," she said. "We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country for children. We have one of the highest drug addiction rates. He's also grown the size of government by almost 25% in his short four years, so we've got a lot of undoing when I get elected governor to give people their freedom back."

"People just chuckle at this ad," Ganahl continued. "He is anything but the freedom governor. I have promised the people of Colorado that the only thing I'll mandate is freedom."

When asked what she would like the voters of Colorado to know about her, Ganahl began by saying she is a mom.

"I have kids ranging in age from 10 to 27," she said. "I'm also a successful entrepreneur. I started Camp Bow Wow, the country's largest pet care franchise and grew it into a $100 million brand, and I'm a regent at the University of Colorado, where I oversee a $5 billion budget. So I've got the experience. I've got the heart for this state."

She added that her focus as governor would be addressing bread-and-butter issues such as crime and inflation, and getting "back to square one with our kids."

"Sixty percent of our kids can't read, write or do math at grade level, so I'm going to go all-in on school choice here in Colorado," Ganahl said.

FiveThirtyEight reports that Polis has a 7-point lead over Ganahl, according to a Trafalgar poll, but an Emerson College survey showed the Democrat incumbent with a 13-point advantage over his Republican challenger.

