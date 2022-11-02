Heidi Ganahl to Newsmax: Voters 'Tired' of 'Heavy Hand of Government'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl told Newsmax on Wednesday that voters are "tired" of Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, who she said represents the "heavy hand of government."

"They want to be free again to run their lives their businesses and make good decisions for their kids," Ganahl told "National Report."

"What's happening to our state is anything but gorgeous; it's devastating," she continued," 60% of our kids can't read, write, or do math at grade level, and we have a big drug problem here, especially for our kids. We're one of the highest drug addiction rates in the country for children, and one of the highest suicide rates for kids."

"We've got to go all-in on school choice and give power back to parents so they can make different choices if they're not getting the education their kids deserve, and also provide transparency and curriculum in the classroom," she concluded.

"The Legislature here turned down a bill that would provide transparency in the classrooms here, which really upset parents across Colorado. We flipped 10 school boards last year, and I think we're going to do the same thing and just a few days running on school choice transparency for parents getting them involved in their children's education."

