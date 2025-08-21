Fields to Newsmax: No Homicides in D.C. Since Trump Took Control

White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Thursday that in the week since President Donald Trump ordered federal law enforcement to manage policing in the District of Columbia, along with deploying National Guard troops, there have been "zero" homicides in the city.

Fields told "Newsline" that the statistics are hard to argue with and that Trump made the right decision.

"The good news here is that in one week, one week since the president has been doing this, we have seen zero homicides in the nation's capital," he said.

Fields said that the improvement is also noticed in other crime categories: "You're also seeing massive decreases in car thefts and robberies and a whole bunch of other violent crime. It's a testament to the president's make America safe again agenda."

Fields said that it's sad to see detractors who are protesting Trump's decision to bolster law enforcement in Washington.

"The people that are running around with their heads on fire about police being able to do their job in the nation's capital don't live here," he said. "And if they do happen to live here, they live in heavily patrolled areas and don't have to worry about crime."

Trump is focused on safety nationwide, Fields said.

"What he cares about is the American people who are under siege in American cities such as Washington, D.C., where they don't feel comfortable leaving their home because they have fear that they could be killed, that they could be carjacked, that they could be robbed."

Trump caught many off guard on Thursday when he told Newsmax that he would be out on crime patrol n the evening to draw more attention to the effort to reduce crime around the nation's capital.

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday visited Union Station to also bring attention to the government's work to make the Capitol area safer. When demonstrators spotted him and began chanting, Trump supporters responded by yelling "USA."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com