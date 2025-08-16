D.C. Police to Notify ICE When They Encounter Illegal Aliens

Just days after President Donald Trump took over Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, the city’s chief of police has instructed that officers may assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in apprehending illegal aliens.

Chief of Police Pamela Smith issued an order this week saying members of DC Metro Police may assist with sharing information about persons not in MPD custody and “providing transportation for federal immigration agency employees and detained subjects,” as first reported by NBC4 News out of Washington.

The order says members “shall not make any inquiry through any database solely for the purpose of inquiring about an individual’s immigration status.”

Trump announced Monday that Washington, D.C.’s police would be put under federal control and National Guard troops have been deployed after a public safety emergency. Using temporary powers from the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.