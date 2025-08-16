WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dc | police | illegal | alieans

D.C. Police to Notify ICE When They Encounter Illegal Aliens

By    |   Saturday, 16 August 2025 05:25 PM EDT

Just days after President Donald Trump took over Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, the city’s chief of police has instructed that officers may assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in apprehending illegal aliens.

Chief of Police Pamela Smith issued an order this week saying members of DC Metro Police may assist with sharing information about persons not in MPD custody and “providing transportation for federal immigration agency employees and detained subjects,” as first reported by NBC4 News out of Washington.

The order says members “shall not make any inquiry through any database solely for the purpose of inquiring about an individual’s immigration status.”

Trump announced Monday that Washington, D.C.’s police would be put under federal control and National Guard troops have been deployed after a public safety emergency. Using temporary powers from the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Just days after President Donald Trump took over Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, the city's chief of police has instructed that officers may assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in apprehending illegal aliens.Chief of Police Pamela Smith...
dc, police, illegal, alieans
160
2025-25-16
Saturday, 16 August 2025 05:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved