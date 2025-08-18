Fmr Capitol Police Chief to Newsmax: Trump Takeover of D.C. 'Working'

President Donald Trump's federal takeover of Washington, D.C., is working, says former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

"This is a force multiplier for the police department; [it] allows the police to focus on more serious issues while using the men and women of the National Guard to help support it," Sund told Newsmax's "National Report" Monday.

"And to give you an idea of just how effective it's been, just in the first week, Washington, D.C., a city that had 497 carjackings in 2024 last week since this began, had one. Just one. So that's a significant reduction. The previous three weeks, there was, I think, at least 12.

"So, it is working, and I think it will continue to work. The big trick is how do you continue it beyond the 30-day limit?"

Trump last Monday said he was taking over Washington D.C.'s police department in hopes of reducing crime.

The law limits that control to 30 days without congressional approval, though Trump has suggested he'd seek to extend it.

