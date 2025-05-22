Harrison Fields to Newsmax: 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Everything GOP 'Has Been Championing'

White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax Thursday that President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill shouldn't have been a difficult vote because the legislation encompasses everything the GOP "has been championing for years."

The measure, known as the "One Big Beautiful Act," passed the House 215-214-1 in an early morning vote on Thursday, squeaking through several days before the Memorial Day deadline set by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted with all Democrats against the bill, while House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., voted present, allowing the measure to pass.

Fields told "Wake Up America" that "it's amazing" that it's "not even 9 a.m., and we are already winning this morning here at the White House."

"We want to thank the House leadership team led by Speaker Johnson, but let's be very clear: This deal would have never been passed without the leadership of our commander in chief, President Donald J. Trump, who made it very clear what his priorities were going to be in this bill," Fields said.

"He got this bill across the finish line. We want to thank the House for doing so early in the morning before their deadline of Memorial Day, which is amazing."

"This is going to be the largest tax cut in American history," Fields added. "We are securing our border with record funding. This is going to also be the largest deficit reduction in 30 years — $1.6 trillion in mandatory savings. And we're also going to be unleashing American energy and bolstering our defense systems with the Golden Dome."

"One big, beautiful bill has been passed off to the Senate, where we are optimistic that this would be positively voted on and then given to the president for signature," said Fields.

While Fields said the White House wanted to "thank every Republican who voted for this bill," he said that "you have members that voted no, and that's going to be unfortunate."

"They will have to answer to their constituents as to why they voted against tax cuts, against deficit reduction, against border security and against bolstering our military," he said. "I can't talk to them, but what I can say is: For all the Republicans that made a good vote, this wasn't a hard bill to vote on. This is everything that the Republican Party has been championing for years, and this president was able to do that."

"Remember, in 2017, he passed historic tax cuts with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," Fields continued. "The president has done it again with one big, beautiful bill, and he's done so on a historic timeline — a testament to his willingness to make promises made and promises kept for the American people. This is everything he said he would do on the campaign trail. He's bringing it to life right now."

