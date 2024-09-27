Harris Touts Pathway to Citizenship for Illegal Migrants

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris decried a broken immigration system that has lingered under the current Biden-Harris administration for the past 3½ years, declaring Friday that she’s going to institute an orderly system that will “at long last” provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants in the United States.

Harris made the comments during a campaign speech in the border town of Douglas, Arizona, streamed live on Newsmax2, as she attempts to narrow the advantage on immigration and border policies that Republican nominee Donald Trump has on her in nearly every national poll.

To that end, Harris often blamed Trump for the broken system during her speech, despite the fact that she and President Joe Biden have been in office since 2021 and she has been the “border czar” since March 2021.

Still, Harris said she will “focus on fixing a problem instead of running on a problem.”

“I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose between securing our border or creating a system of immigration that is safe, orderly and humane. We can and we must do both,” Harris told the rally.

“We need clear legal pathways for people seeking to come to our country. It can take years for asylum claims to be decided. This is a problem we can solve,” Harris said, saying she would hire more officers and expand processing centers in people’s home countries.

“As president I will work with Congress to create, at long last, a pathway to citizenship for hardworking immigrants who have been here for years and deserve to have a system that works,” Harris said. “I also have in mind our Dreamers. ... They are American in every way but still, they do not have an earned pathway to citizenship. And this problem has gone unsolved now for decades.

“Same with our farm workers ... who have been in legal limbo for years because politicians refuse to come together to fix our broken immigration system.”

She called it a choice between “common sense solutions and same old political games” before rattling off a litany of immigration issues that Trump did not solve in his first presidency.

David Harris Jr., host of “The Pulse” on Newsmax2, reminded Harris that she’s the one who’s been in charge of the border for the past 3 1/2 years, not Trump.

“You’re the border czar. You’re the person that Joe Biden as president put in charge of the border. How dare you?” Harris said. “You have the audacity and the hypocrisy to stand up there and preach to us like it’s Donald Trump’s fault?”

“It’s disturbing and disgusting to me,” Harris said.

