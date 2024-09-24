RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Harris' Border Visit Changes Nothing

Vice President Kamala Harris' plans to visit the border in Arizona are ill-advised as there is "never going to be a good time" for her to talk about the administration's actions or her own as the "border czar," Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"Her administration took 94 executive actions to dismantle the most secure southern border that we have ever had, and has allowed 10-15 million illegal immigrants to come into the United States, bringing fentanyl, bringing migrant crime," Whatley told "Newsline." "These are people we don't know who they are or where they are or what they're doing, but we do know that the Biden-Harris administration's own FBI has said it is a clear and present danger to America."

And Harris, as the Democrats' presidential nominee, will "double down on every one of those policies," said Whatley. "She is going to keep that border open. For her to say all of a sudden that she takes this seriously is laughable to the American public."

The New York Times, citing people briefed on the preparations, reported Tuesday that Harris will visit the border while in Arizona on Friday, with the trip coming as she is fighting back against former President Donald Trump's advantage on immigration.

Harris is also trying to prove that she is stronger than Trump on the economy, but "she is not ready for prime time" on that issue, said Whatley.

"She is the one that cast the tie-breaking votes on all of that inflationary spending that sent gasoline prices, grocery prices, and housing prices through the roof," he said. "She has said she's going to double down on every single one of those policies, and she's going to usher in the largest tax hike on the American public ever in the history of this country."

Her proposals are not "serious," leading outlets like the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC to pan her "for not having a serious economic policy," Whatley added.

The vice president's team is also having difficulty putting her in front of the cameras without a teleprompter or script, "because every time that she goes out to have a conversation with a reporter or even with the American people, it turns into a word salad," said Whatley.

"They're having a hard time right now trying to figure out, are they going to double down on all of the disastrous policies that they've had over the last four years, or is she going to walk back on those policies and say that she's been wrong on every issue that the American people have cared about for the last four years?" he continued. "All you've got to do is take her own vice presidential pick Tim Walz's word for it. America cannot take four more years of this."

