Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Schumer Can't Dismiss Border Outrage

In a Saturday interview on Newsmax, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., asserted that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's impeachment, although unsuccessful, was necessary due to the American people's continuing outrage at the Biden Administration's current border policy.

Cline emphasized on "America Right Now" the urgency of impeaching Mayorkas, accusing him of violating laws and public trust while noting that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer cannot dismiss public outrage.

"Well, he [Schumer] can dismiss the charges. He can dismiss the house managers, but he can't dismiss the outrage of the American people about the Biden open border policies and Mayorkas' role in the deaths of countless Americans over fentanyl, over increased crime," Cline stated.

Responding to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's argument against using impeachment to address policy disagreements, Cline asserted that Mayorkas' actions warranted impeachment due to alleged violations of the law and breaches of public trust.

"He was violating the law with regard to detention, with regard to parole, and he was also violating the trust of the American people. He was lying to Congress, and this is all evidence that we would have presented," Cline said.

Cline drew parallels to hypothetical scenarios involving other federal officials, stating, "If the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg decided that the FAA wasn't gonna be enforcing any of our laws regarding air traffic safety, and planes started crashing, you know that we would want to get rid of Pete Buttigieg pretty quickly because you wanted to stop people from dying."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Cline emphasized the impact of fentanyl, crime, and human trafficking on American communities, attributing responsibility to Mayorkas and President Biden.

"People are dying across the country from fentanyl, from crime, from the sex traffic that's going on enriching the cartels. It is truly a tragedy, and it lies in their hands. It is under the complete control of Mayorkas and Biden," he asserted.

Regarding potential legislative actions, Cline acknowledged challenges in passing border policy changes through Congress, particularly in an election year with a divided Congress.

"So, it's going to take the election of a new president to actually implement those changes and the election of a Senate replacement of Chuck Schumer," he said.

Despite acknowledging potential difficulties, Cline affirmed efforts to address border policy issues through legislative means.

"If we don't have the impeachment of Mayorkas, if we don't have the leverage of the foreign aid bills or any other legislation moving through, we will try through this year's appropriations process to continue to attach border policy changes to the appropriations bills," he stated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com