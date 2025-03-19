Sebastian Gorka to Newsmax: Hamas Not Acting in Good Faith

As Israel continues its offensive against Hamas, the terrorist organization only has itself to blame, Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax.

"It's very clear that one of the sides in this conflict is not acting in good faith when it comes to negotiations for a ceasefire and return of hostages," Gorka told Wednesday's "National Report." "And that side that is not acting in good faith is not Israel. We should not be surprised that, once again, they have breached the agreements.

"Innocent Israelis and an American dual national are still being held hostage. We know that this organization simply does not want to comply with the requirements of a ceasefire."

There are 59 hostages still being held in captivity by Hamas and about 30 might still be alive, Gorka said. Gorka dismissed Hamas' claims that further attacks amount to a "death sentence" for the hostages.

"The death sentence began on Oct. 7th," Gorka said. "This is one of the last pieces of leverage they have because Israel has absolutely destroyed this organization. The sublimely exquisite pace of operation by Israeli intelligence has created such a shattering of this jihadi threat group that I think they are showing desperation right now.

"The only chips they have are these innocent men and women."

Gorka said many of the families of the hostages simply want their bodies back.

"What organization refuses to return the bodies of people they murdered?" Gorka said. "That tells you everything about Hamas and what Israel is facing every single day."

